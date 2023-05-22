Man shot to death on sidewalk of Macon street, deputies investigating

article

Deputies in Bibb County are investigating a death of a man found shot on the sidewalk of a residential road.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of Williams Street, officials said.

Around that time, deputies responded to the street after receiving calls about shots being fired. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk.

A coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and have not identified any gunmen connected with the violence.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.