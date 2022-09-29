Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days

article

Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days.

Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.

Suggs is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 195 pounds. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans and has short black braids.

Suggs may be also driving a 2021 Honda Odyssey with the Georgia tag RVL7428.

Garland is described as 6-feet tall with a weight of 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a light-colored belt.

Officials have not said how the two missing people are connected.

If you have seen either man, please call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.