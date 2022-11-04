Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary

Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary.

Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail, and was released on bond, the GBI said.

The GBI says the arrest stems from an investigation into a burglary at a home that happened on Oct. 11.

A working phone number could not immediately be found for Williams, and it wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office on Monday asked the GBI to investigate Williams’ actions.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the district attorney’s office at (229) 686-7015 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.