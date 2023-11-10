9 people treated for possible drug overdose at tavern in Stone Mountain

article

Nine people were treated for possible drug overdose Thursday night at an address belonging to Will Henry's Tavern on Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

GCPD and the fire department responded to the scene at approximately 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 9 people who needed treatment for possible overdose. Ultimately, 3 people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment and the remaining victims denied transport.

The police department is still investigating and has not positively identified the substance that resulted in the overdoses. However, a witness told police that the substance was cocaine.