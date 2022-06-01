Wildlife rangers spot fawns with rare piebald pattern

article

Georgia rangers reported two fawns with a rare fur pattern.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division said it had observed piebald fawns. The pattern is uncommon and is reported in less than 1% of observed deer. Piebald patterns are composed of random patches of different colors on an animal's coat. The fawn has common brown spots but is covered primarily in white splotches.

Rangers didn't share where the fawn was spotted. The Wildlife Division shared photos of the deer on its Facebook page.

Experts explained the fawn's parents passed down recessive piebald genes to the fawn.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Piebald fawn observed in Georgia. (Provided by Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division)

While the code is appealing to look at, experts said the gene also introduces some physical abnormalities, including dorsal bowing of the nose, short legs, curving or arching of the spine, deviation of limb joints, overbite and malformation of internal organs. The pattern makes it potentially more vulnerable to predators. Not many piebald deer survive long past birth or to adulthood.

It's legal to harvest piebald and albino deer in Georgia.

That makes the sighting all the rarer.

Advertisement

"Let us know if you spot a unicorn out there!" The Facebook post said.