Why Greene County took its entire computer network offline

The Brief The Greene County Board of Commissioners took its network offline after identifying a cybersecurity incident in Greensboro on July 9. Technology contractors disconnected the servers immediately to contain the threat and minimize any potential fallout. Authorities confirmed the county's emergency 911 dispatch and the local sheriff's department remain fully operational.



A cybersecurity breach forced Greene County officials to pull their entire digital network offline as experts scramble to rebuild systems and investigate the threat.

County network breach

What we know:

Greene County officials are working around the clock to recover from a digital attack detected last Thursday, July 9. Upon discovering the threat, the county immediately launched security protocols, according to a press release from the Greene County Board of Commissioners. Out of caution, their contracted technology provider took all county servers offline to isolate the issue.

Law enforcement agencies were immediately notified, and an active investigation is underway. Meanwhile, specialized cybersecurity professionals are working to safely rebuild and restore all network services. Officials confirmed that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the 911 emergency communications system were not impacted and continue to run normally.

Cyber investigation details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed how the hackers breached the county network or what kind of malware was used. At this time, officials said there is no evidence that any personal data or county information was accessed or stolen. However, because the investigation remains active, the county is unable to provide additional details regarding the specific systems affected.