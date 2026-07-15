Why Greene County took its entire computer network offline
GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A cybersecurity breach forced Greene County officials to pull their entire digital network offline as experts scramble to rebuild systems and investigate the threat.
County network breach
What we know:
Greene County officials are working around the clock to recover from a digital attack detected last Thursday, July 9. Upon discovering the threat, the county immediately launched security protocols, according to a press release from the Greene County Board of Commissioners. Out of caution, their contracted technology provider took all county servers offline to isolate the issue.
Law enforcement agencies were immediately notified, and an active investigation is underway. Meanwhile, specialized cybersecurity professionals are working to safely rebuild and restore all network services. Officials confirmed that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the 911 emergency communications system were not impacted and continue to run normally.
Cyber investigation details
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet confirmed how the hackers breached the county network or what kind of malware was used. At this time, officials said there is no evidence that any personal data or county information was accessed or stolen. However, because the investigation remains active, the county is unable to provide additional details regarding the specific systems affected.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Greene County Board of Commissioners, who issued an official cybersecurity press release detailing the timeline of the attack and the status of their emergency services.