Why a global tech giant is pouring $77 million into Hall County

The Brief Global manufacturer VDL Groep is investing $77 million to expand its high-tech operations in Oakwood. The massive expansion project will create 120 new jobs in Hall County over the coming years. Construction is set to finish in 2028, with hiring for key positions beginning in late 2026.



A global mechanical engineering and equipment manufacturer is committing tens of millions of dollars to grow its footprint in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Netherlands-based VDL Groep will invest an estimated $77 million in Oakwood, bringing approximately 120 new jobs to Hall County.

Oakwood plant expansion project

What we know:

VDL Industries Gainesville plans to purchase and expand the facility it currently rents at 5459 Aloha Way in Oakwood. The manufacturer specializes in turnkey development and production of high-tech systems for semiconductor, foodtech, mobility and infratech industries.

The expansion will add large-milling capabilities and enlarge the cleanroom space used to produce semiconductor capital equipment. VDL currently employs about 70 workers in Hall County. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2028, with hiring slated to start in the fourth quarter of 2026 for jobs in machining, welding, engineering, administration, maintenance and management.

Georgia's high-tech manufacturing growth

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the exact starting wages or full compensation packages for the upcoming job openings. Company representatives have also not released specific architectural plans or blueprints for the building modifications at the Aloha Way site.

High-tech industry leadership perspectives

What they're saying:

"Companies like VDL Groep not only continue to choose Georgia for an initial investment, they also choose to grow their footprint here again and again because of our pro-business environment and partnership approach," Kemp said.

Willem van der Leegte, President & CEO of VDL Groep, highlighted the strategic advantage of operating in North America. "For VDL Groep, the State of Georgia is an attractive base because of its connectivity to the entire U.S., which is a world leader in the high-tech and semiconductor market," van der Leegte said. "The country is home to a thriving ecosystem, therefore making it one of the most strategically important markets with significant opportunities for Dutch high-tech companies like ours."

Tim Evans, President & CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, praised the local workforce momentum. "VDL Industries Gainesville’s decision to make this significant investment in Oakwood is a strong endorsement of the advanced manufacturing ecosystem that we’ve built in Gainesville-Hall County," Evans said.

Dutch business investments by the numbers

By the numbers:

$77 million: Estimated investment amount pledged by VDL Groep for the Oakwood expansion.

120: Total new jobs expected to be created through the investment.

70: Current headcount of employees working at the Hall County site.

$1 billion: Overall Dutch investment brought into Georgia over the last decade, resulting in at least 2,400 new jobs.

Hall County workforce development connections

The backstory:

VDL Industries’ local manufacturing facility in Oakwood has operated for eight years as part of a strong trade relationship between Georgia and the Netherlands. The state considers the Netherlands one of its top five trade and investment partners in Europe. Local officials attribute the company's growth to ongoing workforce partnerships with Hall County and Gainesville City Schools, Lanier Technical College, Brenau University and the University of North Georgia.

Career opportunities in Oakwood

What's next:

Job seekers interested in upcoming openings in machining, welding, sheet metal fabrication, engineering, administration and management can find details online. Application info and updates will be posted on the company's career portal at vdlindustriesga.com/careers.