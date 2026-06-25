Why Georgia officials want you to look up for massive hornet nests

The Brief State officials are warning residents to track invasive Georgia yellow-legged hornet nests that threaten local honeybees. Authorities are actively trapping the pests, which build massive paper-like structures high in trees. Citizens can report suspected sightings directly to the state agriculture department to help eradication efforts.



The Georgia Agriculture Commission called on the public Thursday to help track, trap, and eradicate invasive yellow-legged hornets across the state.

Georgia hornet eradication efforts

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture is working to stop the spread of the invasive yellow-legged hornet. Officials issued a press release Thursday urging residents to watch for secondary nests.

These large, paper-like nests are gray or brown and can grow larger than a beach ball. They are typically built high in trees or in other elevated spots and remain visible from late summer through winter.

The hornets target local ecosystems, and residents can spot them hunting around beehives. This hawking activity is most common before noon and after 5 p.m.

Suspected nests and insects should be reported to yellow.legged.hornet@agr.georgia.gov.

Tracking the invasive spread

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly how many secondary nests have been established in the region. It also remains unclear how far the hornets have spread outside of currently monitored zones.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they have a yellow-legged hornet nest in their yard, email yellow.legged.hornet@agr.georgia.gov or go to https://agr.georgia.gov/yellow-legged-hornet.