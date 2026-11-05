Why fans will see weapons detectors at Friday's Coweta football game

The Brief Coweta County school leaders will test a new weapons detection system and enforce a clear bag policy at Friday's high school football game. The security pilot follows an August stadium brawl where deputies arrested five men and recovered a dropped handgun. Officials warn fans from East Coweta and Northgate to anticipate entrance lines after staff finished system training this week.



A new weapons detection system and mandatory clear bag policy will greet Coweta County football fans on Friday as school officials launch enhanced stadium screening following a firearm arrest at an August game.

Coweta school stadium screening

The backstory:

The security changes at East Coweta High School follow a fight during a game in August that led to the arrest of five men. Deputies recovered a gun that fell to the ground during the arrest, charging one man with possession of the firearm and four others in the fight.

The incident prompted community discussions across the district after authorities found guns at two Coweta schools in the last 18 months. Friday's pilot program rollout serves as a direct response to those safety concerns.

Weapons detection walkthrough

What they're saying:

School safety officials demonstrated how the detection gate differentiates personal electronics from weapons. "You can see here that on the left side, which is where he had the simulated weapon, it shows ferrous metal," one official demonstrated. "And on the other side, where his phone was, it has mixed metal."

"So, once he walked through the system and identified an area where we could see a possible weapon," another official said, "Based on the formula,doug it will resonate to show us that it could be." Coweta County Schools Director of School Safety Danielle Rosa noted that flagged attendees will face immediate secondary screenings. "So immediately we would have them go over to the secondary search," officials explained. "We have law enforcement. We would wave them, have them present, be able to do a secondary screening, locate the firearm, turn it over to law enforcement, and have that person removed from the event."

District officials stressed that the overarching goal centers on protection. "We want the community to come and feel safe, and just be able to enjoy the game," an official said. "So that's the reason we're doing this."

Football game security rules

What's next:

Fans attending Friday night's matchup between East Coweta High School and Northgate High School must follow both the clear bag protocol and the weapons scanner line. Because staff completed training on the equipment only this week, officials advise attendees to arrive early and expect lines.

School leaders emphasize that despite minor gate delays, spectators will enjoy peace of mind once inside the facility.

Stadium screening program details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed whether the screening system will become permanent at all future athletic events or expand to additional district venues. Authorities have also not released the names of the individuals arrested in connection with the August fight.