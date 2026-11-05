Georgia copper theft: $10,000 reward offered

The Brief AT&T is offering a $10,000 reward to help catch thieves stealing copper and fiber wire across Georgia. Service leaders reported more than 400 wire theft incidents statewide, ranking Georgia in the top five nationally. Repair crews respond up to five times weekly to fix severed cables that knock out internet, cell service and 911 lines.



AT&T is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects targeting copper and fiber optic cables across Georgia.

Stealing utility wires

The backstory:

Thieves are systematically cutting aerial copper and fiber utility cables down from lines to sell the metal for quick cash. Company leaders say the state has recorded more than 400 wire theft incidents so far this year.

The recurring destruction has pushed Georgia into the top five states nationwide for communications cable theft.

Disrupting essential communications

Why you should care:

Cutting utility lines causes immediate and dangerous disruptions to local communication networks. Beyond regular phone connections, the severed lines take down fiber internet, cell service and emergency response networks.

"So it's seen as a victimless crime, but in actuality, this affects thousands of customers every day in the event of a copper outage or theft," AT&T lead investigator Gennaro said. "You have to think about the critical infrastructure. We're talking about hospitals, daycares, all of your emergency services. If you cut this copper, all those services and those communications will go out, which then delays the response time for our local services, law enforcement and public services".

Investigator Gennaro added that thieves often cut fiber lines alongside the metal. "Where they're cutting the fiber and so the fiber is what drives our internet, it drives pretty much all of our AI systems and so when you're they're, cutting this fiber, the copper, it cuts the fiber as well and then the whole system and network is down and then there's a delay in the amount of time that you know you may receive an email or you may, receive you know whatever critical information that you're seeking".

Repairing utility cables

Local perspective:

Technicians are forced to deploy four to five times every week across Georgia communities to mend sliced cables.

"Well yesterday morning, at 3 a.m., 4 a.m. when crews get here, we have to first isolate the situation and find out where exactly is it," an AT&T field worker said. "Because we have so much copper here and even from there we have to set up and get places out here. Crews have to place a new fiber line and... splice it".

Emergency repairs redirect technical resources and pull workers into dangerous conditions. "So, again, this affects everyone across the board," Gennaro said. "Our crews are coming out, and it's affecting their daily job responsibilities, and they have to actually take time out of what is normally their responsibilities for these type of emergencies to restore those services. I mean, we have to worry about traffic and other surrounding situations that may put their lives in danger".

Identifying telecom workers

What you can do:

Company investigators are partnering with local police departments across Georgia to form specialized units aimed at catching wire thieves. AT&T advises residents to look for official markers whenever people are seen working near utility infrastructure.

"So, all of our employees for AT&T are going to be visibly marked with, as you can see, a safety vest," Gennaro said. "It's going to have AT&Ts logos and insignias on there. They're going to also have AT& T badges. In the event that you see individuals working or tampering with the lines, they don't have those key indicators that they are AT& T employees, you can pick up the telephone and dial 911 to be safer than sorry to get someone out to further investigate."

Anyone with details about the thefts can contact the AT&T tip line directly at 1-800-807-4205.