Why 4 overdoses in 6 months led deputies to shut down a Powder Springs home

The Brief Law enforcement raided a home on Pine Valley Road in Powder Springs and jailed 12 people on drug charges. Undercover agents staked out the house after tips and four overdose calls raised red flags for deputies. Officials shut down the home belonging to Ricky Draper and plan to seize the property.



A Paulding County home on Pine Valley Road was shut down and 12 people were jailed on drug charges following an undercover investigation and raid.

Powder Springs drug bust

What we know:

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force to monitor a house on Pine Valley Road after receiving tips about suspicious traffic.

Undercover agents bought drugs, asked questions and gathered enough evidence to secure a search warrant for the property belonging to Ricky Draper.

A home on Pine Valley Road in Powder Springs was shut down by Paulding County authorities after an undercover investigation and four overdose calls led to a raid that resulted in 12 arrests on October 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Inside the home, law enforcement found methamphetamine, fentanyl and THC.

Officials arrested all 12 people who were inside the house during the raid. First responders had already been dispatched to the home four times in six months for overdoses.

Community neighborhood impact

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not give the exact amount of the various drugs that were found or where they were located in the home.

Twelve people face drug charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home belonging to Ricky Draper in Powder Springs following repeated overdose reports on October 5, 2026. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

A sign placed in the front yard now reads "THIS DRUG HOUSE IS CLOSED FOR BUSINESS" as authorities move forward with plans to seize the home.

Neighbors living nearby expressed relief that the house was shut down, noting that families and children live in the area.