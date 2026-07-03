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Who stole a 7-foot eagle? Georgia deputies want answers

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published July 3, 2026 8:12 AM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 8:12 AM EDT
article

Photo courtesy of Deer Creek Farms and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A 7-foot-tall eagle statue weighing up to 200 pounds was stolen from a Catoosa County property.
    • The theft happened between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 2 in the Lane Road area.
    • Investigators are asking anyone who saw the oversized eagle "take flight" to call detectives.

ATLANTA - As Americans prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July with stars, stripes and bald eagles, one North Georgia eagle has apparently flown the coop.

What we know:

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a 7-foot-tall eagle statue that was stolen from Deer Creek Farms area sometime between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 2.

The patriotic bird wasn't exactly built for a quick getaway. The statue stands about 7 feet tall, is roughly 2 feet wide, and weighs an estimated 150 to 200 pounds—meaning whoever took it likely needed more than just a pair of strong arms and a pickup truck.

Deputies haven't said why someone would want to steal the massive eagle, but they're hoping someone noticed the unusual cargo before it disappeared.

All joking aside, stealing property is no laughing matter. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the missing eagle statue to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective James Rogers with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at 706-935-2424.

Or, reach out to Deer Creek Farms.

The sheriff's office and the eagle's owners are hoping this eagle lands back where it belongs before the holiday weekend is over.

The Source

  • Information for this story obtained from social media posts by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office and Deek Creek Farms. 

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