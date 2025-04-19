Who opened fire on a Newton County home early Saturday morning?
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are investigating after a home in the Country Woods neighborhood of Newton County was struck by gunfire Saturday morning.
It happened around 9:44 a.m. along Woodcrest Drive.
What we know:
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the home to find a number of bullet holes in the side of the building.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Investigators are searching for a suspect described as a tall male wearing all black clothing, a ski mask, and a hoodie with a skeleton design on the front.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with cameras in the Country Woods neighborhood to check their footage for suspicious activity between 9 and 10 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or call 678-625-1429.
The Source: The Newton County Sheriff's Office is the sole source for this article.