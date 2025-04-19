Who opened fire on a Newton County home early Saturday morning?

The Brief A home in Newton County's Country Woods neighborhood was struck by gunfire on Saturday morning, with no injuries reported. The suspect is described as a tall male wearing all black clothing, a ski mask, and a hoodie with a skeleton design. Authorities are requesting residents with cameras to check footage for suspicious activity and contact Investigator Alberto with any information.



Deputies are investigating after a home in the Country Woods neighborhood of Newton County was struck by gunfire Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:44 a.m. along Woodcrest Drive.

What we know:

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the home to find a number of bullet holes in the side of the building.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are searching for a suspect described as a tall male wearing all black clothing, a ski mask, and a hoodie with a skeleton design on the front.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with cameras in the Country Woods neighborhood to check their footage for suspicious activity between 9 and 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or call 678-625-1429.