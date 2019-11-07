Whitney Houston's best friend writes new memoir

Whitney Houston's best friend is setting the record straight about their relationship.

In her new memoir, Robyn Crawford said she and Houston had a romantic relationship.

Crawford alleged Houston ended the physical part of their relationship after she signed a record deal with Clive Davis.

"If people find out about us, they would use this against us," Crawford said Houston told her.

For years, Houston's relationship with Crawford was the subject of speculation.

Seven years after Houston's death, Crawford said she felt the need to stand up for their friendship.