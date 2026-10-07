Whitfield student arrested for writing threat she reported, deputies say

The Brief Whitfield County deputies arrested a 17-year-old high school student after a threat of a school shooting at Southeast Whitfield High School. Investigators said Madison Spring originally reported a message written in the girls' restroom threatening a shooting. School resource detectives determined Spring was responsible for the threat and charged her with terroristic threats and acts.



A 17-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after reporting a written threat of a school shooting that investigators determined she created, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

School administration at Southeast Whitfield High School alerted school resource officers, regarding a disturbing message found in a girls' restroom.

The message warned that a shooting would take place at the school, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives launched an investigation that led to the arrest of 17-year-old student Madison Spring. Authorities noted that Spring was the person who originally reported the threat to school officials.

Deputies took Spring to the Whitfield County Jail. She faces a charge of terroristic threats and acts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the exact wording of the threat or specified what evidence led detectives to identify Spring.

Sheriff's officials have also not indicated whether bond has been set.