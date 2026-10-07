Whitfield student arrested for writing threat she reported, deputies say
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after reporting a written threat of a school shooting that investigators determined she created, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
School administration at Southeast Whitfield High School alerted school resource officers, regarding a disturbing message found in a girls' restroom.
The message warned that a shooting would take place at the school, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives launched an investigation that led to the arrest of 17-year-old student Madison Spring. Authorities noted that Spring was the person who originally reported the threat to school officials.
Deputies took Spring to the Whitfield County Jail. She faces a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the exact wording of the threat or specified what evidence led detectives to identify Spring.
Sheriff's officials have also not indicated whether bond has been set.
The Source: The information in this report came from a news release from the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.