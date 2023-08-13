Expand / Collapse search
Photos show 2 suspects wanted in fatal Atlanta shooting on Whitehall Street

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released photos of two suspects wanted for a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Police say they reported to 555 Whitehall Street SW at around 3:30 a.m. where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police have since released photos they believe show the two shooters.

If you recognize either of these men, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

The Homicide Unit is investigating this case.