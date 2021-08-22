Police find three men shot dead in southwest Atlanta

Three people are dead following an overnight triple shooting in Atlanta.

Police said it happened on Whitehall Street in a parking lot near the intersection of McDaniel Road.

All three men were found dead with gunshot wounds when officers arrived. One man was in a wheelchair, police said.

Police began investigating at around 12:48 a.m. and were still on scene at about 5:30 a.m.

"Right now, the victims are described as three black males between the ages of 35 and 45 years of age," Atlanta Police Department Lt. Daniel Genson said.

Police have not released information about potential suspects or details regarding what led up to the shooting.

