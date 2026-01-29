White County preparing for another round of winter weather

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Walton County, Hall County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Fannin County, Troup County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Dade County, Upson County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Lumpkin County, Butts County, Union County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Carroll County, Walker County, Madison County, Polk County, Gwinnett County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Floyd County, Paulding County, White County, Rockdale County, Gilmer County, Jackson County, Pike County, Douglas County, Gordon County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Banks County, Forsyth County, Henry County, Clayton County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Hart County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Barrow County, Gilmer County, Towns County, Oglethorpe County, Putnam County, Newton County, South Fulton County, Pickens County, Walton County, Murray County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Fannin County, Morgan County, Union County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Jasper County, Butts County, Dawson County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Greene County, Henry County, White County, Hall County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County

White County preparing for another round of winter weather

By
Published  January 29, 2026 5:55pm EST
White County
FOX 5 Atlanta
White County prepares for snow

Plans are already in motion for White County first responders. Staffing levels for the fire departments and 911 dispatchers have already been adjusted for extra time. FOX 5's Tara Jabour has the story.

CLEVELAND, Ga. - For the second consecutive weekend, Georgia residents are bracing for a winter storm. While the previous week’s weather focused on power outages, officials in White County say they are now preparing for 1 to 2 inches of snow and plummeting temperatures.

Plans are already in motion for White County first responders. Staffing levels for the fire departments and 911 dispatchers have already been adjusted for extra time. 

What they're saying:

Don Strength, the White County deputy public safety director, said the prolonged cold is his primary concern.

"The cold, the duration of the cold weather, really has me a little more concerned than the snow, even though if we do receive 1 to 2 inches of snow travel it will be very hazardous in White County," Strength said.

Most residents have regained power following last weekend's storm, and officials are less concerned about the grid this time. Instead, the focus has shifted to the dangerous conditions expected on the pavement. 

Strength warned that the specific type of precipitation would lead to immediate accumulation.

"This is going to be a dry powder snow and every flake that falls could potentially accumulate, meaning that travel conditions will go bad quickly and whatever accumulates is not going to melt or go away anytime soon," Strength said. "I mean it's conceivable we will have travel issues around white county well into next week."

The county began pre-treating roads as early as Friday. Officials are asking people to stay off the roads starting early Saturday morning and to be prepared to remain at home for a couple of days if necessary.

"They are stocked up on supplies; they are ready to go. They will start pre-treating our county roads probably sometime Friday, if not today (Thursday)," Strength said. "They will treat as best as they can and try to stay ahead of it as we go throughout this event Friday night into Saturday."

Timeline:

White County officials said snow is expected to be the heaviest around 5 or 6 in the morning on Saturday. They are also expecting freezing temperatures for the whole weekend.

Local perspective:

"I'm excited, I never see snow. I’m from more like south (Georgia) so I'm excited," said student Danielle Bowlin.

Her classmate, Hannah Thompson, echoed that excitement.

"I’m excited too. I love snow. I’ve lived here all my life so it's going to be exciting," Thompson said. "So it will be fun down the hill and everything."

The duo plans to stay safe and warm while enjoying the elements.

"I’m excited to go sledding," Bowlin said. "I, living here, haven’t got any, so it will be fun."

Thompson added that the group has already planned their menu for the weekend.

"We will probably get hot chocolate, s'mores stuff and have a good time," Thompson said. Bowlin added they would be making "soup and something like that, winter stuff."

The Source: FOX 5's Tara Jabour spoke with White County officials and residents about the incoming snow.

