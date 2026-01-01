Sautee resident airlifted to Grady following New Year's Eve fire

The Brief One person was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe burns after a mobile home fire in Sautee. An early morning blaze completely destroyed a residence and two vehicles in the 3000 block of Highway 255. The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the New Year's Eve fire.



A Sautee resident is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital today after an early morning fire destroyed a mobile home and two vehicles on New Year's Eve.

What we know:

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Highway 255 North just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. While everyone managed to get out of the house, one person suffered burns so severe that White County EMS had to call for a helicopter. AirLife eventually flew the patient to the Grady Burn Center in Atlanta.

When firefighters first pulled up, they found the home and two nearby cars completely swallowed by flames. It took a massive team effort to get the situation under control, with White County Fire Services getting help from both Cleveland and Helen fire departments.

Fire crews worked through the darkness for hours, finally finishing their cleanup and overhaul operations around 6:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Questions remain regarding the condition of the individual flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze. It is unclear whether the fire started within the residence or if it began in one of the two vehicles that were also destroyed.

Authorities have not confirmed the total number of people displaced by the fire or if any pets were inside the home at the time of the 3 a.m. call.

It is also unknown if local relief organizations have been contacted to assist the occupants.

What's next:

The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation.