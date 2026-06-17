Where to celebrate Father’s Day in metro Atlanta | June 2026

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Looking for a fun way to celebrate Dad this weekend? There are plenty of Father’s Day events happening across metro Atlanta. Here is a list of restaurants offering dining specials in honor of day and other special events and activities:

Dining

Your 3rd Spot: Choose from three Father’s Day experience packages and enjoy a special 7-course "Taste & Connect" menu designed to make memories through food and fun.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar: Serving a meat-lover's "Steak Lover’s Omelet" ($15) for brunch until 4:00 PM. For dinner, enjoy the "King’s Cut"—a 34-ounce bone-in CAB tomahawk ribeye ($125) paired with a loaded baked potato. Toast with a "Fatherly Fashioned" cocktail ($14).

Elektra: Located at FORTH, enjoy a Mediterranean-fare summer evening dinner on the terrace. Specials include tuna crudo, roasted half za’tar chicken, and a mixed grill platter.

Clark's Steakhouse: Hosting a Father's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Southern favorites like steak and eggs, French toast, and shrimp and grits. Dinner service (4 to 9 p.m.) features exclusive specials like spinalis and fried lobster tail.

C&S Oyster Bar (Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, & The Galleria): Seafood brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (shrimp and grits, benedicts, mimosas) and dinner from 3:30 to 9 p.m. featuring premium oysters, fresh market fish, and classic martinis.

Brasserie Lundi (Midtown): Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. serving elevated French brasserie classics for brunch, lunch, and dinner—including fresh oysters, house-made pastas, omelettes, and steak frites.

The Southern Gentleman: Hosting a $75 three-course prix-fixe brunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with blue crab deviled eggs, southern fried chicken & skillet cake, steak & eggs, and low country lobster rice. Regular dinner menu kicks off at 5:30 PM.

Kona Grill: Serving a weekend Father's Day Brunch (June 20–21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring steak & eggs, ribs & eggs benedict, and the "El Chingón" old-fashioned.

Snooze Eatery: Ditch the grill for a bold brunch menu featuring the Habanero Pork Belly Benny, a special grilled cheese & tomato soup, a breakfast burger, and a bacon-garnished Bloody Mary. Plus, enter for a chance to win a summer getaway.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Serving up the "BFP" (Burger, Fries, and Pie) comfort meal deal for just $10.99.

Huddle House: From June 19 through June 21, loyalty rewards members can claim a free slice of pie or a Fried Waffle Basket.

Surcheros: Loyalty members get a $10 discount on Take-Home Taco Kits (regularly $40), making it easy to host a taco bar at home.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop: On June 21 celebrate National Wagyu Day and Father's Day simultaneously. Rewards members who buy any American Wagyu sub get a free combo upgrade (chips + drink) and a 10% off code for Snake River Farms online orders.

California Tortilla: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $10 coupon starting June 8. Flash Sale alert: On June 20, get two $10 coupons for every $25 gift card purchased.

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar: Celebrating all day on Sunday, June 21 with a flexible schedule. Drop in for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or dinner from4 to 10 p.m. for handmade pastas and premium steaks.

TWO urban licks: Dads get a free cold beer with the purchase of any appetizer or entree on June 21 complete with live music, skyline views, and wood-fired wood menu staples.

Tio Lucho’s: From Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, enjoy a massive $55 Kan Kan Pork Chop finished with roasted jus, chimichurri, and crunchy pork rinds, alongside their regular menu of fresh ceviches and coastal Peruvian dishes.

Sweet Auburn Barbecue: Offering a special, pre-order-only "Dino Bone" on June 21. Get the massive smoked beef rib as a $69 plate with two sides, toast, and pickles, or à la carte for $60.

Vesper: Treat Dad to tapas like Tuna Tataki and parmesan truffle tots on Father's Day, and he’ll receive a complimentary cigar while supplies last.

Amore e Amore: Celebrate June 21 surrounded by a playful, photo-worthy "Under the Sea" theme while enjoying classic, house-made Italian pasta and seafood platters.

Kitty Dare: Settle into a relaxed Mediterranean Father's Day on the patio with fresh seafood, housemade pastas, grilled meats, and shareable mezze.

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta: Skip the backyard hosting for a luxury weekend layout. Grab a smashburger or steak sandwich paired with a beer at Brasserie Margot on June 21 sip martinis at Bar Margot, or book a recovery treatment at The Spa.

Whataburger: Eight select locations across Georgia are offering a special promotion throughout Father's Day Weekend. On June 20 and June 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., any guest who purchases an adult WhataMeal at a participating restaurant can receive one free Kids Meal.

Participating Whataburger locations include: 2955 Cobb Pkwy #910, Atlanta, Georgia 30339, 1900 Grayson Highway, Grayson, Georgia 30017, 1436 Scenic Hwy, Snellville, Georgia 30078, 3141 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, Georgia 30024, 3550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, Georgia 30066, 4992 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, Georgia 30518, 81 Duval Rd, Dawsonville, Georgia 30534, 120 Fischer Marketplace Lane, Sharpsburg, Georgia 30277.

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails: Celebrate Father’s Day at Milton’s with a special three-course prix-fixe menu available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu features standout dishes like sweet corn & crab chowder, crispy pork belly, lobster omelet, wagyu steak, and chocolate tartlet. Pricing is $65 per adult and $32.50 per child, excluding tax and gratuity. This will be the only menu available on Father’s Day.

II Premio: There’s no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with a delicious steak cooked exactly to dad’s liking. With something for each family member, Il Premio at FORTH is offering elevated specials just for the day, including special veal parmigiana and cacio pepe alongside their Italian steakhouse-inspired menu.

Things to Do, Activities & Experiences

Magnolia Place of Roswell: June 19: Golf-themed Father’s Day course-side party. June 22: Community BBQ honoring both fathers and local first responders.

Dad & Me Beach Sunset Painting at Peachtree Art Center (Marietta) June 20 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) A 2-hour, step-by-step acrylic painting class for dads and kids to create side-by-side connecting canvases. All materials, snacks, and refreshments included. $90 per pair.

"A Present Father’s Day Experience" hosted by Yung Joc: A free, family-friendly community event centered around fatherhood and connection on June 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wayman & Bessie Brady Recreation Center. It includes community conversations for men, complimentary haircuts, flowers for fathers, game trucks, family activities, and wellness resources.

The College Football Hall of Fame (downtown Atlanta) The first 100 dads get a complimentary drink and a $25 Home Depot gift card. Enjoy FIFA World Cup excitement (Spain vs. Saudi Arabia) on the 36-foot jumbotron, a full-service bar on the 45-yard indoor field, and the new Football: One Name, Two Games exhibit.

Father’s Day at Halcyon Celebrate Dad across the village with live music, alongside brunch specials and chef features at participating Halcyon restaurants.

Tutu School Halcyon – Ties & Twirls A fun studio event from 5 to 6 p.m. featuring dancing and special activities for kids and their dads.

The Infinite (VR Space Experience) Give Dad an out-of-this-world experience with 20% off admission (no code needed). Take a deeply immersive VR journey into space to see how astronauts live and look down at Earth from orbit.

Industry Night BowlingStarts at 5 p.m.; DJ Bravo live at 9 p.m. Free bowling for hospitality/industry employees, no cover, and a late-night vibe built for industry pros.

Father’s Day at Fairway: Book a 1.5-hour Father’s Day Bay Package for $100 + tax (up to 8 guests). Includes 90 minutes of bay time, free Back Nine Putting Play after, and live TV coverage of the U.S. Open Championship.

Father’s Day with Children's Museum of Atlanta (CMA) Celebrate with creative activities, including a special stage reading of A Father’s Love by Hannah Holt (11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) and a drop-in DIY "I love you to PIECES" keepsake card craft in the Art Studio.

RoSo Idol (Season 3 Karaoke Competition) Win a $1,500 cash prize and a showcase at Roaring Social. Catch the regular season in Alpharetta on Wednesdays (June 17, 24 & July 1, 8) and in Decatur on Thursdays (June 18, 25 & July 2, 9). The Semi-Finals take place in Decatur on Thursday, June 16, followed by the Finals in Alpharetta on Wednesday, June 22. Non-competitors can enjoy open karaoke from 9 to 11 p.m.

Topgolf: Purchase a newly launched "Summer Fun Pass" (starting at $179 for groups, saving $70 from last year) by June 21, 2026, and receive a free virtual swing analysis.

Main Event Flash Sale: Buy gift cards between June 15 and June 21 to receive a $15 Bonus Card for every $50 spent (normally a $10 bonus). Bonus cards are valid through August 30, 2026.

Puttshack (Atlanta & Dunwoody): Bring some friendly competition to June 21 with tech-infused mini golf, signature double cheeseburgers, BBQ chicken nachos, and celebratory craft cocktails.

SKOL Brewing Company: Opening early at 9 a.m. June 21 for a game-day brunch featuring hot honey chicken and waffles. Afterward, hit the new Valhalla Gaming Lounge for axe throwing, golf simulators, and arcade games.

Flight Club Atlanta: Skip the packed sports bars on June 21. Reserve a private layout to watch international soccer matches while playing Flight Club’s signature Social Darts and enjoying Guinness-inspired bites.

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival: A free, two-day festival on June 20 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and June 21 (11 a.m. and 5 p.m.) at Historic Fourth Ward Park. Explore handcrafted art, live DJs, food vendors, and a children's play area. Dog-friendly.

Jittery Joe’s x ASW Distillery: Gift Dad the limited-edition Fiddler Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee ($25). This collaboration pairs Georgia bourbon flavor with premium coffee and ships nationwide.

Nine Dot Cannabis Beverages: Upgrade the holiday toast with local, THC-infused social beverages. Available in Tropical, Berry, and Peach Punch at select Atlanta-area retailers (including Hop City at Krog Street Market and Coastal Green Wellness).

If you would like to submit information for this list or a future list, send an email with details and photos to wagaweb@fox.com.