When will Georgia tax rebate checks arrive?
article
ATLANTA - Georgia residents can expect to receive a one-time state income tax rebate in early May, according to a report citing the Georgia Department of Revenue.
What we know:
The rebate comes after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the measure into law in March, authorizing payments to eligible taxpayers across the state.
Under the plan, single filers will receive $250, while heads of household will get $375. Married couples filing jointly are set to receive $500.
PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia taxpayers to receive new state income tax rebates
To qualify, taxpayers must have filed state income tax returns for both 2024 and 2025.