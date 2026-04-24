When will Georgia tax rebate checks arrive?

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The Brief One-time Georgia tax rebates expected in early May. Payments range from $250 to $500 depending on filing status. Must have filed state returns in both 2024 and 2025.



Georgia residents can expect to receive a one-time state income tax rebate in early May, according to a report citing the Georgia Department of Revenue.

What we know:

The rebate comes after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the measure into law in March, authorizing payments to eligible taxpayers across the state.

Under the plan, single filers will receive $250, while heads of household will get $375. Married couples filing jointly are set to receive $500.

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To qualify, taxpayers must have filed state income tax returns for both 2024 and 2025.