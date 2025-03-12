When and where to watch total lunar eclipse on March 13 in metro Atlanta

article

Stargazers and moon lovers across the Southern United States are in for a celestial treat as North America’s first Blood Moon eclipse since 2022 will occur on the evening of March 13. This will be the only total lunar eclipse visible from North America in 2025.

What we know:

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth, Moon, and Sun align, causing Earth’s shadow to completely cover the Moon, according to NASA. The deep red-orange tint seen during the eclipse, often called a Blood Moon, is caused by Rayleigh scattering—the same phenomenon that makes the sky blue and sunsets red.

This will be the first total lunar eclipse of 2025, according to NASA. Another one will occur on Sept. 7, but it will only be visible in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The United States won’t witness another total lunar eclipse until March 3, 2026, with a partial eclipse expected on August 28, 2026. After that, the next total eclipse visible in the Americas won’t happen until 2029.

When to Watch the 2025 Eclipse

The total lunar eclipse will last approximately 65 minutes, while the entire event, including partial and penumbral phases, will span over six hours.

For observers on the East Coast, the key phases of the eclipse are as follows:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 11:57 p.m. EDT (March 13)

Partial Eclipse Begins: 1:09 a.m. EDT (March 14)

Total Eclipse Begins: 2:26 a.m. EDT

Maximum Eclipse: 2:58 a.m. EDT

Total Eclipse Ends: 3:31 a.m. EDT

Partial Eclipse Ends: 4:48 a.m. EDT

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 6 a.m. EDT

To best view the eclipse, find a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the horizon. No special equipment is necessary, though binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience.

Weather forecast

Unfortunately, cloud coverage may affect visibility in some areas, with intermittent clouds expected late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Get the latest weather forecast on our website.

Eclipse Viewing Events in Metro Atlanta

Tellus Science Museum (Cartersville):

Observatory opens at 1 a.m. for viewing through a 20-inch telescope.

Smaller telescopes will also be available for public use.

A live stream will be shown in the museum’s theater.

Attendees will receive mini Moon Pies.

Admission: Free for members, regular price for non-members.

More info & tickets

Mason Mill Park (Decatur):

Hosted by Mason Mill Park Naturalist and led by Ranger Jonah.

Attendees should dress warmly and bring binoculars, flashlights, and a warm beverage.

Dogs are not allowed.

Reservations required.

Register here

Other Top Viewing Locations in Georgia

Morgan Falls Overlook Park (Sandy Springs)

30-acre riverside park

Minimal lights

Local stargazers are said to frequent this park

More information

Red Top Mountain State Park (Acworth)

Located about an hour from Atlanta

The park technically closes at 5 p.m., but there are multiple spots to pull over and gaze at the sky.

More information

Brasstown Bald (Hiawassee):

Highest point in Georgia with unmatched visibility.

Parking lot remains open after hours, and lights are turned off at the center.

A trail leads to the summit for those willing to hike in the dark.

More information

Timberline Glamping, Lake Allatoona:

Offers temperature-controlled, fully furnished tents with hammocks, fire pits, and string lights for a cozy viewing experience.

Book a stay here

UNG's North Georgia Astronomical Observatory (Dahlonega)

The observatory will be open for viewing

The state-of-the-art facility is located only 4 miles from the UNG Dahlonega campus

Doors open at 11 p.m.

More information

Stephen C. Foster State Park (Fargo):

Georgia’s only certified Dark Sky Park, ensuring minimal light pollution.

Located 4.5 hours from Atlanta in southeastern Georgia.

Learn more about this Dark Sky location

Whether you’re an avid astronomer or a casual stargazer, this rare Blood Moon eclipse will be a must-see event before North America’s next opportunity in 2026.

If you are hosting a viewing party or if you know of a good spot to watch the lunar eclipse, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.