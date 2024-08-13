What is Neffy? FDA approves needle-free allergy emergency treatment

Doctors say a new drug just approved by the US Food and Drug Administration is a potential game changer for those at risk of deadly allergic reactions.

Allison Park knows the danger she faces if a fire ant stings her because a reaction is basically guaranteed.

"Having a severe allergy is really intimidating because you always kind of need a plan," she said.

Earlier this month, she had to put that plan into motion after a fire ant stung her foot and she started having a reaction.

"I have been a nurse for 15 years and I have a child with a severe allergy, and I still kind of panicked at the thought of giving myself an epi shot," Park said.

That concern about the needle needed to deliver life-saving epinephrine is something that allergist Dr. Christopher Chu with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma hears from patients often. To help with that, the FDA just approved a new needle-free emergency treatment.

"I think this is a game changer, and it's something we as allergists have been waiting for for years," he said.

The Neffy nasal spray is for adults and older children experiencing life-threatening allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis. Those reactions can be caused by food and insect stings among others. Some of the life-threatening symptoms include trouble breathing, hives and passing out.

"I feel like patients who are afraid of needles having this intranasal spray, Neffy, will help reduce the activation energy or the barrier to giving yourself this life-saving treatment," Dr. Chu said.

Last year, the FDA delayed approving the drug pending more data. With the approval this month, the pharmaceutical company says a two-pack will cost $25 with insurance or $199 without.

For Park, this new option is interesting, and she plans to look once available.

"Giving your child a shot is really hard, I've had to do it before, it's a whole different ball game," she said. "So, I think, something nasal for him, I will be much more willing to use when needed."

The company hopes to have this available at pharmacies later this year.