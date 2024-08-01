She didn’t realize she was stung until it was too late | A woman's wasp warning

A Gwinnett County woman says an afternoon in the garden ended with a close call that sent her to the hospital.

Robyn Fly says she did not know she was allergic to wasps until one stung her and the symptoms set in.

"I was outside trimming my roses one day, and suddenly I was stung by a wasp or a bee, and suddenly I had a severe allergic reaction," she said.

Robyn Fly shared this image of her rose bush, which she says is where she was stung by a wasp, sending her to the hospital. (Supplied)

Fly says she is alive and well because of a group of firefighters who saved her life. She says she did not know she was allergic until it was too late.

"My eyes started swelling up, I started getting hives all over me and just basically like going into shock and panicking."

Robyn Fly shows her dangerous reaction to a wasp sting. (Supplied)

She tried to race to her doctor, but while driving to the office she could not make it. She pulled over at Gwinnett County Fire Station 4 where they instantly knew what was wrong.

"With the day and how it was and her being outside in the rose bushes, we pretty much figured it out fairly quickly," said Chris Shew, a Senior Medic at the Gwinnett County Fire Department. "Then the swelling eyes and the hives kind of cued us in on everything else."

Medics administered epinephrine and rushed her to the hospital.

Robyn Fly describes her encounter in her garden which landed her in the hospital after a wasp sting. (FOX 5)

Fly credits Gwinnett County firefighters with saving her life. On Thursday, a week and half after the sting, she returned to the fire station with pizza and balloons to say thank you.

"I love seeing the patients afterward and a positive outcome for sure," Shew said. "Plus, we got delicious Donatos pizza."

Robyn Fly reunites with the Gwinnett County firefighters who saved her after a dangerous wasp sting. (FOX 5)

Following her extremely close call, Fly is dedicating herself to raising awareness, so others in our community can stay safe around stinging insects.

"A little itty-bitty bee or a wasp can be just as dangerous as a bullet," Fly said. "Like it can take you out."

Robyn says the reaction set in quickly, so she believes it is important that people recognize the symptoms of a sting, like breathing problems, hives and dizziness among others.