What is a seiche? Add this fascinating phenomenon to list of Christmas blizzard effects

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
9
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

What is a seiche? Add this fascinating phenomenon to list of Christmas blizzard effects

By Aaron Barker
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX Weather

Meteorologist provides latest forecast on 'Bomb Cyclone'

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the impact of the 'Bomb Cyclone' on the U.S.

From rain to snow to driving winds and arctic cold, the Christmas-week blizzard has brought with it just about every kind of crummy weather you can imagine to a large swath of the U.S.

As of Friday, you can add a seiche (pronounced saysh) to that list.

Seiches happen when winds blow across a large, enclosed or nearly enclosed body of water. These winds push water from one end of the lake or sea to the other. This creates a large drop in water levels on one side of the body of water while levels increase on the opposite side.

DRONE CAPTURES INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THUNDERSNOW OVER BUFFALO SKYLINE AMID HISTORIC SNOWSTORM

Seiche2-1.jpg

Winds push water from one side of Lake Erie to the other, creating a seiche. (FOX Weather)

Once the winds relax, the water sloshes back to the end it came from, leading to a back-and-forth movement of water from one side of the lake or sea to the other. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Ocean Service, this sloshing motion continues for hours or even days.

FOX Weather winter weather specialist Tom Niziol said the ferocious winds from the week’s powerful storm created a seiche on Lake Erie on Friday that pushed water from Toledo, Ohio, on the west side of Lake Erie, to the eastern shores in Buffalo, New York.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"When you push the water at one end, it goes down, and the water at the other end goes up; that’s essentially what happened," Niziol said.

Lake Erie is known for seiches, according to NOAA’s Ocean Service. A 22-foot seiche breached a sea wall in 1844 and killed 78 people.

lake-erie-waves

Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline on Dec. 23, 2022 in Hamburg, New York, a suburb of Buffalo.(John Normile / Getty Images)

Lake Pontchartrain, near New Orleans, Louisiana, is also known for smaller seiches that mainly happen during the summer, according to the Ocean Service.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.