Western Illinois University student wanted for shooting roommate taken into custody

Published 
Il
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Kavion Poplous | Western Illinois University

MACOMB, Ill. - A Western Illinois University student was shot Tuesday night at a residence hall, prompting a manhunt for the gunman and a campus lockdown.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous, has been taken into custody. Poplous is a freshman at the university.

Poplous turned himself in to the Chicago Police Department, and was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, with assistance from CPD. He has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

In a statement, the university said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between roommates.

The wounded roommate was taken to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb before he was transferred to another hospital. The student underwent surgery, but his condition is currently unknown. 

On his LinkedIn page, Poplous writes that he is from Englewood, has worked at Starbucks part-time and graduated from Wendell Phillips Academy High School, 244 E Pershing Rd. He is at Western to study business, marketing and management.

“I’m very down to earth and try my hardest to be understanding,” he writes on his page, adding that he hoped to show other young people that “rapping and playing ball is not the only way to make it out the hood. … STAY BLESSED!!!”

All WIU classes were canceled for Wednesday.

The University will resume regular operations, including classes, on Thursday, Sept. 17. Campus buildings will remain locked through the end of Wednesday.

Sun Times contributed to this report. 