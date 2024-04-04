Westchester Blvd. shooting: Witnesses sought in connected crime

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

It happened around 4p.m. Thursday on Westchester Boulevard Northwest.

"Upon arrival, they did have multiple victims that were involved in the incident," said Lt. Chris Hewitt with Atlanta Police.

Lt. Hewitt says one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Police say he suffered a graze wound.

"We're still working on the particulars of this case, trying to find out exactly witnesses, and who was involved in this," said Hewitt. "This wasn't random. We do believe this was connected at this point."

FOX 5 spoke with a woman on scene who said she had family at the scene. "I'm just here waiting. I have not seen my nieces and nephews. I just want to make sure they're okay," said Keisha Green.

FOX 5 also spoke with a man off camera who lives in an apartment complex nearby. He says he heard gunfire Thursday afternoon.

Police have not released the name of the victim or identified a potential suspect.