Do you recognize him? Police seek identity of man in downtown Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Authorities in Atlanta are hoping a photograph will lead them to the man responsible for a downtown Atlanta shooting that left a 32-year-old man wounded.
What we know:
The incident occurred at around 4:25 a.m. on June 30, at 340 West Peachtree Street NW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
The Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit released a photograph of the suspect and is urging anyone with information to come forward.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not disclosed what led them to release the photo on Wednesday.
What you can do:
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting "CSGA." Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and are not required to provide their name or any identifying information.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta provided the details and photo for this article.