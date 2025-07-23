Do you recognize him? Police seek identity of man in downtown Atlanta shooting

article

Authorities in Atlanta are hoping a photograph will lead them to the man responsible for a downtown Atlanta shooting that left a 32-year-old man wounded.

What we know:

The incident occurred at around 4:25 a.m. on June 30, at 340 West Peachtree Street NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit released a photograph of the suspect and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed what led them to release the photo on Wednesday.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting "CSGA." Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and are not required to provide their name or any identifying information.