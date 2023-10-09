Man tells officers he was shot by someone he met online, police say

article

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by someone he met online, Atlanta Police say.

It happened at around 2 p.m. at 820 West Marietta Street NW. Officer arrived at the scene to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Atlanta Police.

He was speaking with medics as they took him to an area hospital to be treated.

Atlanta Police investigate after a man says he was shot by someone he met online on Oct. 9, 2023. (FOX 5)

Investigators say the man later told them he met the shooter through an online app, but the two got into an argument when they met in-person, which ended in gunfire.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.