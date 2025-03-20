West Georgia man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old runaway

The Brief Authorities in West Georgia and Alabama are investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old runaway involving multiple suspects. Joshua Wiles, 33, has been arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation, child molestation, and solicitation of sexual conduct. The victim had run away from her home in Heard County and was assaulted by multiple individuals.



Authorities across West Georgia and Alabama are investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old runaway.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking into allegations involving several men in different communities.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of 33-year-old Joshua Wiles, who faces multiple charges, including child sexual exploitation, child molestation, and solicitation of sexual conduct.

Investigators said the victim had run away from her home in Heard County and had been assaulted by multiple individuals.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wiles in Monroe on March 10. He is being held without bond at the Coweta County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police departments in LaGrange, Villa Rica, Carrollton, Heard County, and Lineville, Alabama, are also conducting investigations into other suspects, though no additional charges have been filed.