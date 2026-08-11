West Georgia flight school training tomorrow’s pilots

The Brief Slipstream Aviation is a flight training academy based out of West Georgia Regional Airport in Carrollton. Chief pilot Eric Marnell launched the school over Father’s Day weekend back in 2024, following a conversation with the school’s current chief flight instructor, Thomas "TJ" Johnson. Slipstream Aviation is a Part 61 flight school, which means there’s flexibility in setting up lessons with student pilots.



A good education is always meant to help students soar — but that mission is very literal at one West Georgia school.

We're talking about Slipstream Aviation, a flight training academy based out of West Georgia Regional Airport in Carrollton.

Chief pilot Eric Marnell launched the school over Father's Day weekend back in 2024, an appropriate date given that Marnell's earliest flight experience came alongside his father, who had a pilot's license.

In an introductory video on the Slipstream Aviation website, Marnell credits a conversation with his buddy Thomas "TJ" Johnson — now the school's chief flight instructor — as the inspiration for creating a full-time, full-service flight school at West Georgia Regional Airport.

Slipstream Aviation is a Part 61 flight school, which means there's more flexibility in setting up lessons with student pilots.

In other words, there's no fixed schedule or deadlines, allowing students to work at their own pace within a customized lesson plan.

It all begins with discovery flights, which allow students a hands-on flight session with an instructor. Should they decide to continue, students can then pursue private pilot certification, instrument and commercial training, and continuing education.

Slipstream Aviation is located at West Georgia Regional Airport, at 635 Regional Airport Road in Carrollton. For more information on the school, its services, or to schedule a discovery flight, click here.

Now, we're not sure if #PilotingWithPaul is in Good Day Atlanta's future — but we did want to spend some time exploring everything Slipstream Aviation has to offer. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the flight crew in Carrollton!