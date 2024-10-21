Heavy armed police presence at DeKalb County apartment complex

Police have flooded a gated DeKalb County apartment complex overnight for an investigation.

The police activity is happening at the Wesley Providence Apartment Homes complex off of Wesley Providence Parkway in the Stonecrest area.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene spotted multiple detectives and crime scene units near a car inside the gated property.

Authorities have shared few details about the investigation at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.

