Police: DeKalb County girl kidnapped by father, search continues

The DeKalb County Police Department is continuing a search for a little girl who they say was kidnapped by her father.

Kamille Jones, 9, was last seen with her father, Jeffrey Jones on May 20 near the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive.

The child is 4-feet-tall, about 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Jeffrey is 5-feet-8-inches tall, about 200 pounds and also has brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe they have already crossed state lines, but encourage anyone who has seen them to call 911 immediately.