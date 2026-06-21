Wesley Chapel Road shooting: Man hospitalized after DeKalb County gunfire

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The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a Wesley Chapel Road shooting that left a man hospitalized over the weekend. Officers found the wounded man alert and conscious Saturday night before emergency crews rushed him to a local hospital.



A DeKalb County police investigation began Saturday night after a man was shot in the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

What we know:

Officers rushed to Wesley Chapel Square near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and S. Hairston Road around 9 p.m. Saturday following reports of gunfire. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to discover a man who had been shot.

The man was alert and conscious when emergency responders transported him to a hospital. Officials said he remains in stable condition with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any information regarding a potential suspect or what led to the gunfire. The identity of the wounded man has also not been made public.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County Police Department app. Tips can also be sent by texting "DKPD" followed by the information to 847411.