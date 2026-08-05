Columbus woman gets 20 years for meth deal as career offender

article

The Brief Conier Long, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison with no parole after being designated a "career offender" for distributing pure methamphetamine in Columbus, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Federal and local law enforcement caught Long selling over 107 grams of pure meth in a cardboard box at a Columbus billiards club during a 2023 undercover operation. Long’s status as a career offender stems from a lengthy criminal history that includes prior felony convictions in both Georgia and South Carolina.



A Columbus woman was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison as a career offender for distributing meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

Conier Long, 49, was sentenced as a career offender, which under federal law, triggers stricter sentencing guidelines after having at least two prior felony convictions for violent crimes or drug offenses.

Her latest conviction stems from a joint sting operation by DEA agents and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office on January 25, 2023. During the operation, investigators used a confidential informant to arrange a drug transaction with Long at the Players Billiard Club on 54th Street in Columbus, where she handed over a cardboard box containing 107.81 grams of pure methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Long told the informant during a conversation that she had to report to her parole officer for a drug test on the same day she made the drug deal.

She previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of meth earlier and has other prior convictions in both Georgia and South Carolina, federal prosecutors stated.

Long will not be able to qualify for parole in the federal system.

After serving 20 years in prison, Long will be on supervised release for five years.

What they're saying:

Following the sentencing, law enforcement emphasized the importance of federal-local partnerships in targeting repeat offenders.

U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes highlighted the strict penalties faced by habitual criminals in federal court:

"Career offenders face significant consequences in the federal system when they repeatedly violate the law and endanger our communities," said Keyes.

DEA Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung reiterated the agency's commitment to disrupting meth operations.

"Repeat drug traffickers who continue to profit from the distribution of dangerous narcotics pose a significant threat to our communities," Chung said. "Today’s sentence demonstrates that career offenders who repeatedly engage in methamphetamine trafficking will be held accountable. DEA remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to disrupt drug trafficking organizations and protect the public from the devastating impact of methamphetamine."

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman praised the joint effort, noting his department's firm stance against illegal narcotics.

"The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office takes a very firm stance on ridding our community of illegal and dangerous drugs," said Countryman.

What we don't know:

While federal officials noted she has prior convictions in Georgia and South Carolina, they did not release her specific past charges or how many times she has been convicted.

The details of what led up to her prior convictions are unknown at this time.