Expand / Collapse search

Mother and daughter win medals years after kidney transplant surgery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Health
Published August 5, 2026 5:48 PM EDT
Published August 5, 2026 5:48 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Atlanta mother and daughter pair Nancy and Kelly Zimmerman win medals at Transplant Games after two life-saving kidney donations.
    • Kelly Zimmerman received her first kidney transplant at age 6 from her mother and a second at age 26 from her aunt.
    • The duo now competes together in athletic events to inspire others and raise awareness for organ donation.

ATLANTA - A woman who survived two kidney transplants is now winning athletic medals alongside her mother to raise awareness for organ donation. 

What we know:

Nancy Zimmerman learned her daughter, Kelly Zimmerman, had severe kidney disease with undersized kidneys before she gave birth. Doctors originally expected Kelly Zimmerman to pass away within a couple of months of coming home. 

She survived and started swimming at 4 years old. By 6 years old, her condition required a transplant, leading her mother to donate a kidney on June 24, 1996. 

The backstory:

Kelly Zimmerman spent her youth playing sports, including swimming and tennis. She faced another health crisis in 2012 when her body needed another organ, prompting her aunt to donate a kidney that proved to be an even stronger match. 

The mother-daughter duo began competing as a team at the Transplant Games in 2024 to celebrate life and inspire others. 

What they're saying:

"I've learned I have a lot of resiliency," Kelly Zimmerman said. "I used to see myself as different and weird and I felt left out because I wasn't the same as my peers, but now I look at it as a blessing." 

"It's just taught me that life can be really hard sometimes, but if you have a loving family and friends and that kind of support and believe in yourself, you can get through anything," Kelly Zimmerman said. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed how many total medals the pair won during their latest athletic competitions. It remains unknown when their next scheduled competition will take place. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Kevyn Stewart, who reported live from Emory University Hospital, as well as interviews with Nancy Zimmerman and Kelly Zimmerman. 

HealthEmory UniversityAtlantaHeartwarming NewsNews