Mother and daughter win medals years after kidney transplant surgery
ATLANTA - A woman who survived two kidney transplants is now winning athletic medals alongside her mother to raise awareness for organ donation.
What we know:
Nancy Zimmerman learned her daughter, Kelly Zimmerman, had severe kidney disease with undersized kidneys before she gave birth. Doctors originally expected Kelly Zimmerman to pass away within a couple of months of coming home.
She survived and started swimming at 4 years old. By 6 years old, her condition required a transplant, leading her mother to donate a kidney on June 24, 1996.
The backstory:
Kelly Zimmerman spent her youth playing sports, including swimming and tennis. She faced another health crisis in 2012 when her body needed another organ, prompting her aunt to donate a kidney that proved to be an even stronger match.
The mother-daughter duo began competing as a team at the Transplant Games in 2024 to celebrate life and inspire others.
What they're saying:
"I've learned I have a lot of resiliency," Kelly Zimmerman said. "I used to see myself as different and weird and I felt left out because I wasn't the same as my peers, but now I look at it as a blessing."
"It's just taught me that life can be really hard sometimes, but if you have a loving family and friends and that kind of support and believe in yourself, you can get through anything," Kelly Zimmerman said.
What we don't know:
Officials have not detailed how many total medals the pair won during their latest athletic competitions. It remains unknown when their next scheduled competition will take place.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Kevyn Stewart, who reported live from Emory University Hospital, as well as interviews with Nancy Zimmerman and Kelly Zimmerman.