Mother and daughter win medals years after kidney transplant surgery

The Brief Atlanta mother and daughter pair Nancy and Kelly Zimmerman win medals at Transplant Games after two life-saving kidney donations. Kelly Zimmerman received her first kidney transplant at age 6 from her mother and a second at age 26 from her aunt. The duo now competes together in athletic events to inspire others and raise awareness for organ donation.



A woman who survived two kidney transplants is now winning athletic medals alongside her mother to raise awareness for organ donation.

What we know:

Nancy Zimmerman learned her daughter, Kelly Zimmerman, had severe kidney disease with undersized kidneys before she gave birth. Doctors originally expected Kelly Zimmerman to pass away within a couple of months of coming home.

She survived and started swimming at 4 years old. By 6 years old, her condition required a transplant, leading her mother to donate a kidney on June 24, 1996.

The backstory:

Kelly Zimmerman spent her youth playing sports, including swimming and tennis. She faced another health crisis in 2012 when her body needed another organ, prompting her aunt to donate a kidney that proved to be an even stronger match.

The mother-daughter duo began competing as a team at the Transplant Games in 2024 to celebrate life and inspire others.

What they're saying:

"I've learned I have a lot of resiliency," Kelly Zimmerman said. "I used to see myself as different and weird and I felt left out because I wasn't the same as my peers, but now I look at it as a blessing."

"It's just taught me that life can be really hard sometimes, but if you have a loving family and friends and that kind of support and believe in yourself, you can get through anything," Kelly Zimmerman said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed how many total medals the pair won during their latest athletic competitions. It remains unknown when their next scheduled competition will take place.