Man, woman wanted for attacking Wendy's employees in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them identify two people accused of attacking Wendy's employees.

Officials say the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 at a Wendy's on the 2900 block of Anvilblock Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.

According to investigators, the two people entered the fast-food restaurant and began attacking the employees. Officials have not shared what caused the violence.

Police shared surveillance photo of the two people accused of being part of the attack. In the photos, a woman is seen wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts, sandals and glasses. The man is wearing a head covering, a light-colored T-shirt, and what appears to be light-colored denim shorts.

If you have any information about the attack, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.