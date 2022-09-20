Men shot, driver crashes in drive-by shooting on DeKalb County road

Two men are hospitalized in serious condition following a drive-by shooting and car crash on a DeKalb County road Monday night.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a vehicle accident and shooting on the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found a car crashed into a dumpster off the road. The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle was shot at least once and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Shortly afterwards, police found a second victim, described as a man in his 20s, in the parking lot of a nearby QuikTrip.

Witnesses say the victims were traveling south on the road when a group of people in another car started shooting.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, are both said to be in serious to critical condition.

Homicide assault detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene overnight collecting evidence - shutting down parts of Wesley Chapel Road overnight.

At this time, investigators have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive for the crime.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.