Wellstar Health System requiring employees get COVID-19 vaccine

One of Georgia's healthcare systems in Atlanta is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees.

Wellstar Health Systems says starting Oct. 1, all team members will need to be fully vaccinated.

That includes all remote workers, physicians, medical residents, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers, and volunteers.

All new hires will also need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated before starting at Wellstar.

"This decision is in alignment with other leading health systems in Metro Atlanta and the country, as well as the scientific and clinical evidence that the vaccines currently administered in the U.S. are safe and effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death for the vast majority of the vaccinated people," Wellstar said in a press release.

Wellstar currently operates 11 hospitals, hundreds of medical offices, 55 rehabilitation centers, three hospice facilities, 17 urgent care locations, and more across Georgia.

The healthcare system joins others such as Piedmont Healthcare in requiring the vaccine.

