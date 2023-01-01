Wellstar hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

article

Wellstar Health System said the first baby born in one of its hospitals in 2023 came minutes after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Parents Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb welcomed their daughter Kaylor Layne at 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

She weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

Hours later, Tyler and Lilian Tate's son, Aiden, was born at 5:09 a.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

He was 7 pounds and 15 ounces.