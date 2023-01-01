Expand / Collapse search

Wellstar hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
LaGrange
Wellstar Health System's first babies of 2023. At left, Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb with their daughter Kaylor Layne. Right, Tyler Tate with son Aiden.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Wellstar Health System said the first baby born in one of its hospitals in 2023 came minutes after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Parents Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb welcomed their daughter Kaylor Layne at 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. 

She weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

Hours later, Tyler and Lilian Tate's son, Aiden, was born at 5:09 a.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center. 

He was 7 pounds and 15 ounces.