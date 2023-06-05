Man found shot to death in car at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are searching for three men believed to be connected to a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the Columbia at Mechanicsville Cross apartments on the 500 block of Wells Street at around 2 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 28-year-old shooting victim in his car.

The victim died at the scene. Police have not released his identity, but have said his girlfriend lives at the complex.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to the deadly violence.

At this time, they believe three people approached the car and at least two of them opened fire.

"Two males approached the victim while was in his car and fired multiple rounds," APD Capt. Jeff Childers told FOX 5.

After the shooting, police say the three men fled in a black Dodge Charger without a tag.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.