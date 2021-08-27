Wells Fargo gives Morehouse College $350K grant to help minority entrepreneurs

article

Wells Fargo has given a big gift to Morehouse College.

The bank recently awarded the Atlanta university a $350,000 grant to fund its Entrepreneurs of Color Program at the Morehouse Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

The program helps minority entrepreneurs improve their business models, technology, and marketing outreach.

"We appreciate this grant because it will help us to continue to do the important work of closing some of the gaps in funding and training that minority businesses have experienced for centuries," said Dr. Tiffany Bussey, director of the Morehouse Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. "While we are making progress, we have a large ground to cover, and there is so much more work that is left to be done."

According to Census data, Georgia has more Black-owned businesses than the nation's average and the share of Black Businesses in Atlanta has risen in recent years.

"We are thrilled to support Morehouse College and its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center with a $350,000 grant," said Wells Fargo Region Bank President Chad Gregory. "This grant from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund will help the center continue its great work helping Black-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed. The center provides access to capital, training and one-on-one coaching that really sets it apart from other programs, making it a model for higher education and industry collaboration."

