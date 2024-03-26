'Weiner Connoisseur' needed to test hotdogs at every MLB stadium in the country

article

Do you love hotdogs and baseball?

BetUS is looking for a Wiener Connoisseur who will be tasked with finding the largest wiener offered by a baseball stadium in the U.S.

The Wiener Connoisseur will be required to attend Major League Baseball games across the country and record the length, diameter, weight and price of every hotdog at each stadium.

According to the job description, travel expenses and tickets will be covered. Additionally, the Wiener Connoisseur will receive $2,500, a $500 gift card to the MLB gift shop, and a one-year subscription to MLB.TV.

Click here to apply. Restrictions apply, of course.

"Our new role is perfect for any baseball and food fanatics, giving them the chance to get paid to tour the best stadiums in the nation. All we’re asking is to measure each of the hotdogs available in all 30 stadiums across the country.

If this sounds perfect to you we encourage you to apply for the position of a lifetime and be our official Wiener Connoisseur," Andres Vargas, head content editor at BetUS, said.

