Weekend race brings historic race cars 'back to the future'

They say history goes by in the blink of an eye — and never will that be truer than at this weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty.

The HSR Mitty — which is essentially a series of sprints and races featuring vintage sportscars — is happening Friday through Sunday at Braselton’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Organizers say the mission behind Historic Sportscar Racing is to highlight history’s greatest race cars and to allow fans the rare opportunity to see them in high-speed action again.

Cars are typically grouped together based on age and engine size, and then set loose on the track; events this weekend include the WeatherTecha Sprint Races, a Cars of Japan Feature Race, and the B.R.M Chornographes Endurance Challenge.

Along with the on-track action, event organizers say there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to walk through the paddock, getting an up-close look at the cars and chatting with drivers.

For those who want to get even closer to the action, we’re told there are a few parade and touring lap sessions scheduled, which means folks can drive their own cars on the world-famous Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta track.

For more information on attending this weekend’s 46th HSR Mitty, click over to the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the track, getting a first look at this year’s incredible lineup of cars!