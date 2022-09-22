Weekend crime operation nets 10 arrests at Dunwoody intersection, police say

article

A weekend crime sweep at a busy intersection in Dunwoody resulted in 10 total arrests for a variety of charges, including for drug trafficking and robbery.

The Dunwoody Police Department said officers conducted the operation near the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Winters Chapel Road.

Police said the operation was in response to an increase in violent crime and drug activity.

In all, police said officers arrested five people for selling narcotics, two for separate robberies in the area, two for loitering and prowling and one for an outstanding warrant.

"The Dunwoody Police Department is committed to proactively addressing crime in our city and making the City of Dunwoody a safer place to live, work and play," a Facebook post from the police department said.