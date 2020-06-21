Weather postpones Geico 500 at Talladega

The Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed due to weather until Monday.

The weather threatened the race throughout most of the day Sunday, with lightning strikes being reported in the area.

Everyone in the speedway was asked to take shelter.

Ultimately, pre-race operations were suspended and the race itself never started.

The race will air exclusively on FOX 5 starting at 3 pm on June 22nd.

