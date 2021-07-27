Weather may have sparked Milton apartment blaze, firefighters say

article

Fire investigators are looking into if the weather played a factor in sparking a fire at a Milton apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

It happened at the IMT Deerfield apartments along Deer Trail around 5 p.m. Milton officials said they were able to get everyone out safely.

It took firefighters from Milton, Alpharetta, Forsyth County, and Roswell about three hours to extinguish all the flames.

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Milton, Georgia on July 27, 2021. (City of Milton)

"There has been no official determination as to what sparked the blaze, though it did start immediately following a strong thunderstorm rolled through the area," the city of Milton wrote in a release. "Tuesday’s fire occurred exactly one year and one week lightning sparked a blaze across the street in the same apartment complex. That three-alarm fire, which ripped through a roof and displaced about 40 residents, though no one suffered injuries."

No firefighters or residents were injured in the blaze.

It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced.

