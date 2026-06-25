Weather may have contributed to fatal Dawson County helicopter crash

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The Brief The NTSB says weather may have been a factor in a helicopter crash that killed a groom and injured his bride on their wedding day. The helicopter was flying from the wedding venue to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport when it crashed in a wooded area near Dawsonville. The pilot and groom Dave Fiji were killed, while the bride suffered severe injuries.



Federal investigators say poor weather may have contributed to a helicopter crash near Dawsonville that killed a groom and seriously injured his bride on their wedding day.

PREVIOUS STORY: Helicopter crashed with 3 on board in Dawson County

What we know:

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the helicopter departed from the wedding venue and was headed to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport when it crashed into a remote wooded area, striking several trees.

The pilot, Nikhil Nargundkar, and the groom, Dave Fiji, were killed in the crash. The bride survived but suffered severe injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Groom, pilot killed in Georgia helicopter crash; bride injured

What they're saying:

The NTSB said weather conditions at the time of the crash included rain and possible thunderstorms, which may have played a role in the accident.

Examination of the aircraft did not find any pre-impact anomalies which would have contributed to the crash.

Investigators said the pilot had passed all required flight tests and safety checks and was qualified to fly the helicopter. Records show he earned his instrument helicopter rating in 2023, later received his commercial pilot certificate, and successfully completed training and proficiency checks on the Robinson R44 and R66 helicopters in September 2025.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and the NTSB has not determined the official cause of the crash.