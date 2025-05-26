'We have puppies!' Forsyth County pups looking for a furever homes

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted this image of a puppy for adoption at the animal shelter on May 26, 2025. (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office )

The Brief The Forsyth County Pet Adoption and Resource Center is urgently seeking homes for a large number of animals, especially puppies. Adoption fees are $85 and include spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping; the shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday. Interested adopters can email applications to adoptions@forsythco.com or call (678) 965-7185 for more information.



The Forsyth County Pet Adoption and Resource Center is reaching out to the community to find loving homes for a growing number of animals, particularly puppies.

What they're saying:

"We have puppies! Please share!" the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post. "The Forsyth Pet Adoption & Resource Center has numerous puppies looking for homes, in addition to all of the sweet kittens, and mature dogs & cats."

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to consider adopting or fostering one of these animals and to follow the center’s Facebook page for updates and photos of available pets.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter, located at 4065 County Way in Cumming, is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Adoption fees are $85 and include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipping, and other veterinary services.

To begin the adoption process, prospective adopters can complete an application available on the shelter's website and email it to adoptions@forsythco.com. For more information, call (678) 965-7185 or visit the Forsyth County Pet Resource Center's official website.

In addition to adoptions, the center welcomes donations and volunteers to support its mission of caring for animals in need.