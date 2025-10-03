Watson the Bloodhound begins training in Fayette County

The Brief Watson, a 9-week-old bloodhound, joined the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and became an online sensation. The sheriff’s office is now a bloodhound training hub led by certified instructors Lt. Dan Thamert and Lt. Shane Whitlock. Watson’s sister Enola is also in training and will soon join a Florida police department.



The newest member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is already stealing hearts — and plenty of attention online.

Watson, a 9-week-old bloodhound, joined the agency this past week and quickly became an internet favorite after his introduction on social media.

What we know:

Lt. Dan Thamert said the process is meant to feel like playtime for the young pup. "They have to realize it’s a game to them. It’s like the best game of hide-and-go seek," Thamert explained. "So when we’re teaching them and doing this, we have to make sure it’s so much fun for them so they want to keep doing it."

Thamert and Lt. Shane Whitlock are both certified instructors with the National Police Bloodhound Association, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has grown into a training hub for the breed.

Watson’s not the only one learning. His sister, Enola, is also in training and will soon be placed with a Florida police department.

What you can do:

While Watson is already winning fans, it will be nine more months of training before he’s ready for full-time duty. Until then, the sheriff’s office says the public can keep up with his progress on its Facebook page.

What's next:

Count on FOX 5 to check back next summer when Watson makes his official debut on the streets.